Porta-potty explosion under investigation in Gloucester County. Alicia Vitarelli has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on August 26, 2019.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Officials in Gloucester County, New Jersey are looking for the person responsible for blowing up a porta-potty on Sunday night.A photo show what's left of the portable toilet that had been set up at the site of the new Home and Holiday Decor superstore on Route 42.Washington Township police say the blast happened just before 8 p.m. Sunday.The area was evacuated as a precaution but the bomb squad gave the all-clear around 10 p.m.The explosion is now under investigation by police and the fire marshal's office.