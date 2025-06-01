24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
1 dead, 3 hospitalized following fatal crash in Norristown

Sunday, June 1, 2025 6:40PM
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown are investigating a fatal crash.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Dekalb and Basin streets.

According to police, a vehicle was crossing the intersection when another car struck them at a high rate of speed.

Police say it was a family of three in the car.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother was taken to Temple Hospital, and a child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Their conditions are currently unknown.

The occupant of the striking vehicle was also transported to the hospital.

His condition is unknown.

Police continue to investigate.

