1 dead after rowhome fire in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person is dead after a rowhome fire in the Cobbs Creek section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of S. 62nd Street at 8:20 a.m. Monday to find heavy flames coming from the building.

It took about 15 minutes to place the fire under control.

Authorities have not named the person who was killed in the fire.

The blaze is under investigation by the fire marshal's office.

The Philadelphia Fire Dept. reminds city residents to test their smoke alarms. If you don't have one, you can request a free smoke alarm by calling 311.

