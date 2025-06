1 dead after shooting in New Castle, Delaware; person in custody

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide in the Rose Hill Gardens neighborhood of New Castle, Delaware.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday on the 100 block of Ryan Avenue.

Authorities have confirmed the victim was male, but no other details have been released.

One person was taken into custody, but there was no immediate word on the individual's possible involvement.