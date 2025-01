1 hurt in 3-alarm house fire in Slatington, Lehigh County

SLATINGTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Flames engulfed parts of a home in Lehigh County, sending one person to the hospital.

It happened in the 400 block of 2nd Street in Slatington around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

It was raised to three alarms at one point. Crews took about half an hour to get the fire under control.

Authorities said one person inside the home was rushed to the hospital with burns.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.