Philadelphia-area shoppers bracing for impact of tariffs on food prices

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Economists say that while the impact of the Trump administration's newly announced tariffs will not show up on grocery store shelves for several more weeks, it is inevitable.

And when reality does settle in, it will expectably translate into a 20% increase on a wide variety of supermarket items.

Dr. John Stanton, a professor of food marketing at St. Joseph's University, says one solution is to buy locally sourced produce and other food items.

But he says, even that, by and large, will be a short-lived reprieve.

"Thank God for Jersey tomatoes," he says, "But for the most part, yes, because even with our locally sourced products, eventually the gas, and all the other things, are going to require them to increase their prices."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, approximately 60% of fruits and around 40% of vegetables are imported to the U.S. Then you throw in imported items like olive oil, even most seafood, and the impact on your wallet will be significant.

Adib Ibrahim, manager of the Cousin's Supermarket in North Philadelphia, says he feels like his customers are simply not getting a break.

"Whether it's housing, whether it's utilities, everything is up, and there's no more money. People are not getting any more money. So, it's a big concern," he says.

We also spoke with grocery shoppers who say they are struggling to find even more ways of cutting back.

Saleem Ali, of North Philadelphia, says, "It's a problem because economically, everyone is suffering at this time because prices are high. People can't afford to buy things they need for their children."

Shantel Montegue, of Cheltenham, says she is going to start buying "a lot of non-perishable foods. Start meal planning, start stocking, and pray."

Dr. Stanton also has some advice for people looking for ways to cut costs at the supermarket. For example, he says you can shop at discount food stores, buy fewer perishable items, or even go the old-fashioned route by looking for sales and using coupons.