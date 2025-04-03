17-year-old arrested for shooting on SEPTA bus that left another teen dead in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested for a shooting on a SEPTA bus late last month in West Philadelphia that left another teenager dead.

The U.S. Marshals said Thursday that Zayki Davis was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Norristown, Pa.

Davis was being sought by Philadelphia police for murder and a warrant was out for his arrest.

The shooting happened near 40th Street and Girard Avenue on March 22.

Zayki Davis

Philadelphia police said the victim, Zahkir Whitfield, was sitting in the back of a SEPTA bus when four juvenile suspects boarded and a fight ensued.

After the bus stopped at 40th Street and Girard Avenue, police said one of them got off and fired a single gunshot that killed Whitfield.

Whitfield was a student at Upper Darby High School.

"You always see it on the news, it happened to somebody else. So this time it has to be my turn. But, I don't think nobody should have a turn," Whitfield's grandfather, Anthony Overstreet, told Action News in an interview last week.