1 injured after shooting outside Target in Delaware County

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was injured after a shooting took place outside a Target store in Delaware County on Sunday.

It happened just after 4 p.m. at the Target along Baltimore Pike in Springfield Township, Pennsylvania.

Officers were called to the scene for reports of a shooting outside the store.

At the scene, police reportedly found a gunshot victim in the back of the property.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition.

There is no word yet on what may have led to the gunfire in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.