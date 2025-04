1 killed, another injured in North Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of W. Cambria Street.

When police arrived, they found a 43-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man was also shot and was taken by police to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and active with homicide detectives.