1 suspect arrested for home invasion in Abington Twp.; another sought

One of two suspects believed to be behind a terrifying home invasion in Abington Twp., Montgomery County is now behind bars.

One of two suspects believed to be behind a terrifying home invasion in Abington Twp., Montgomery County is now behind bars.

One of two suspects believed to be behind a terrifying home invasion in Abington Twp., Montgomery County is now behind bars.

One of two suspects believed to be behind a terrifying home invasion in Abington Twp., Montgomery County is now behind bars.

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- One of two suspects believed to be behind a terrifying home invasion in Abington Twp., Montgomery County is now behind bars.

Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Dell of Philadelphia is charged in connection with the Dec. 2 ordeal in the 200 block of Cedar Road.

Investigators say Dell and another man approached a woman as she loaded her car, forcing her into her home at gunpoint.

She and her adult son were then tied up as the men allegedly ransacked the home, before fleeing in the homeowner's car.

Police say the home was specifically targeted.

They're now working to identify the second suspect.