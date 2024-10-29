1 week until Election Day: Trump to hold roundtable in Drexel Hill, Allentown

Tuesday is the last day to request mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as Election Day closes in

Tuesday is the last day for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as Election Day closes in

One week until Election Day Tuesday is the last day for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as Election Day closes in

One week until Election Day Tuesday is the last day for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as Election Day closes in

One week until Election Day Tuesday is the last day for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania as Election Day closes in

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is one week to go until Election Day, and the candidates are focusing on getting the battleground states to swing their way.

This, as Tuesday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania.

Former President Donald Trump is back in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, where he will hold a roundtable in Drexel Hill with Mike Huckabee and a rally in Allentown.

He held a rally on Monday on the campus of Georgia Tech, in Atlanta, after attending the National Faith Summit. There, Trump blasted the Democrats for using what he says is disgusting rhetoric, and told the crowd that his administration would stop inflation and bring back the American dream.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE | Check out 6abc's Pennsylvania voter guide

"We will never give in! We will never give up! Will never back down and we will never ever surrender. Together we will fight, fight, fight and we will win, win, win," Trump said to the crowd.

This, as John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, and former President Barack Obama were in North Philadelphia on Monday night. They were at Temple University for a rally and concert in support of Vice President Kamala Harris. It's part of the Democrat's "When We Vote We Win" concert series, trying to motivate voters in battleground states.

Harris herself was in the swing state of Michigan, alongside running mate Governor Tim Walz, telling voters to get to the polls.

"Ann Arbor, I have a question for you. Are we ready to do this? Are ready to vote? Are we ready to win? Yes!" Harris said to the crowd.

For those who still want to vote by mail, the application deadline to request mail-in ballots is due by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

RELATED | Philadelphians warned as deadline to apply for mail-in ballot closes in

You can put a mail-in ballot in the mail as long as it reaches your county office by Election Day by 8 p.m. Voters can also drop it off at a drop box, county commissioner's office, or satellite office.

More than 60% of people in the Philadelphia region have returned their mail-in ballots, according to the 6abc data team.

Mail-in ballots with mistakes or ones that were undeliverable can be fixed.

There is a list at the commissioner's office of people who wrote mistakes on their ballots. Anyone who needs to fix a ballot can go in person to take care of it.

"If you are waiting for a mail-in ballot to come and you haven't applied for one, you're not going to get one. If you are someone who anticipates getting a ballot and you haven't received it, then check and make sure you applied," said Philadelphia City Commissioner Lisa Deeley.

RELATED: How to track your ballot and what to do if it's been damaged