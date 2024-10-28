'I'm not laughing': Democrats across Pa. speak out against racist jokes at Trump rally

'I'm not laughing': Democrats across Pa. speak out against racist jokes at Trump rally

'I'm not laughing': Democrats across Pa. speak out against racist jokes at Trump rally

'I'm not laughing': Democrats across Pa. speak out against racist jokes at Trump rally

'I'm not laughing': Democrats across Pa. speak out against racist jokes at Trump rally

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Democrats across Pennsylvania are speaking out after racist jokes were made by a comedian at former President Donald Trump's rally in New York City.

Several of those jokes were aimed at the Latino community, including people from the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

While members of Trump's team point to the fact this was a joke, Democrats say it's no laughing matter.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe spoke at Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Outrage over remarks made by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe about Puerto Rico during New York Trump rally spark backlash

"There's a floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean right now. I think It's called Puerto Rico," said Hinchcliffe to the crowd.

The joke isn't getting many laughs, especially among Democrats in the Keystone State.

"I'm not laughing," said Eddie Moran, the Democratic mayor of Reading.

Latino Democratic leaders across the state spoke out Monday morning against the racist jokes by Hinchcliffe.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE | Check out 6abc's Pennsylvania voter guide

"He has shown time and time again that he doesn't value us. That he doesn't value our votes. That he doesn't respect us as people," said Philadelphia City Councilwoman Councilwoman Quetzy Lozada, who is a Democrat representing the 7th District.

The comments aren't just controversial, they could be consequential in Pennsylvania, where Puerto Ricans make up 3.7% of the population.

"It's a very close election. That 3.7% could sway at least Pennsylvania one way or the other," Michael Kozak, a Drexel University assistant professor.

More than 1,055,000 people in Pennsylvania are Hispanic. Nearly 250,000 Hispanic people live in Philadelphia.

The 6abc Data Team also found there are 486,111 Puerto Rican people in Pennsylvania. There are also 136,731 in Philadelphia.

In Reading, 30,980 people are Puerto Rican, which makes up 32.7% of that city's population.

"It's unacceptable. In my political career, as a grown man I've never felt so degraded," said Moran.

RELATED | Philadelphians warned as deadline to apply for mail-in ballot closes in

Action News reached out to several people in the Trump campaign.

They directed us to a statement that reads, "This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."

Vice President Kamala Harris is touting the support she's gotten in the Puerto Rican community.

"I'm very proud to have the support of folks like Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez and others who were supporting me before that nonsense last night at Madison Square Garden," said Harris.

The controversy underscores the fact that, as Election Day draws near, there's a focus on the potential impact of the Latino vote.

"Something this close to the election could have an impact on the outcome of the election," said Kozak.

Action News also reached out to the Republican Party in Pennsylvania for comment. They did not respond.