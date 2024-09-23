$10 million road project breaks ground in Camden County

AUDUBON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Drivers say traveling along portions of Kings Highway in Camden County can be a little uneven.

"A lot of the streets, instead of paving the whole street, they patch 'em and it's a very bumpy ride," said Joan Miller of Barrington, N.J.

On Monday, Camden County and local officials broke ground on a $10.7 million improvement project that will resurface or reconstruct a two-and-a-half-mile stretch of Kings Highway from Market Street to Hopkins Road, spanning from Mount Ephraim to Audubon and Haddon Heights.

"Kings Highway is Mount Ephraim's version of our Main Street," said Mount Ephraim Mayor Susan Carney. "The improvements this project will bring to not only our community but our neighboring communities will relieve motorist of their long-endured unpleasant rides. Sometimes it felt like a horse and buggy."

Businesses along the highway say the work is much needed.

"It's nice to see the county investing money in this road," said Philippo Sparacio, owner of Brooklyn Original Pizza on Kings Highway in Haddon Heights.

But they worry about customers being able to get to access their stores.

"It definitely will affect our lunch a little bit," said Sparacio. "If they know there's a lot going on on Kings Highway they might go around the other side of town."

"I'm concerned about how much income, how things are going to go and how long things are going to be down and whether it's going to affect business," said Ron Phelps, owner of Ron's Auto Service in Audubon.

Officials say they plan to work on one lane at a time, allowing traffic to still flow both ways and access businesses.

"I guess we're going to have temporary inconvenience for permanent improvement right?" laughed Carol Suboleski of Winslow Township.

This project also includes sewer and drainage improvements, along with curbs, sidewalks and ADA-compliant ramps.

Officials say the project should take about a year.

Officials have set up a website so residents can check on the progress of the project: Kings Highway CC