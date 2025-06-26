$100K stolen in armored car heist in Philadelphia; 3 suspects wanted

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the robbery of an armored car in the Summerdale section of the city.

The incident occurred shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Whitaker Avenue.

According to investigators, three suspects stole approximately $100,000 in cash as well as a weapon from inside the truck.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS.

The theft comes about a week after another theft of an armored car in the city's Port Richmond section. In that case, a Brinks driver was approched by two aremed men on the 3700 block of East Thompson Street. Sources say the armed men stole the driver's gun and at least $1.5 million in cash. The culprits were seen fleeing in a black Hyundai west on East Thompson Street.

It's still unclear if both cases are connected.