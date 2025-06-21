12-year-old girl injured in North Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was injured in a shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday night.

The incident happened just before 9:30 p.m. near 9th Street and Susquehanna Avenue.

According to investigators, the young girl was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle after suffering a graze wound to the back.

She is expected to be OK, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.