12-year-old starts lawn care business in Mercer County, New Jersey

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- 12-year-old James Gould is the big boss behind 'Cobra Lawn Care,' a family business that he runs with his parents and brother by his side.

It started by picking up sticks for his neighbor and getting rewarded with fruit snacks. Now, Gould dreams of taking his business worldwide.

Gould also runs a blog where he posts lawn care tips. In the future, he wants to utilize the internet to connect more people to lawn care services like his own.

Cobra Lawn Care is currently serving the Hamilton Township community in Mercer County. To learn more, visit their website.

