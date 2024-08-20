7-year-old surfer makes waves on Wildwood beach and beyond

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 7-year-old surfer from Kingwood, New Jersey, is making waves in Wildwood and beyond.

Preston Legiec first picked up a board last year, and with the help of local coaches and family, is riding it towards his dreams of becoming world famous.

His eye-catching tricks garnered a following on social media and a sponsorship.

This winter, he will be embarking on a trip to Costa Rica to train at a high level. His goal is to become a champion in the World Surf League.

