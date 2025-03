$1,200 worth of sweaters stolen from Polo Ralph Lauren store

GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey are looking for a man after video captured him appearing to steal items from a Polo Ralph Lauren store.

This is from early February.

Investigators say he used a reusable shopping bag to hide nearly $1,200 worth of sweaters taken from the shelves.

He set off the security alarms when he left the store, but he managed to get away.