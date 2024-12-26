13-year-old among 2 shot in South Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a young teenager in South Philadelphia.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at 3rd Street and Oregon Avenue.

Officers say the 13-year-old boy was walking out of a restaurant when he was shot in the thumb. There was no immediate word on his condition.

A second victim, identified as a 34-year-old man, was shot multiple times. He is hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

Police have not said if anyone was arrested.

Further details on the shooting have not yet been released.