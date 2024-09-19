  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

13-year-old girl dies after being found shot inside Philadelphia home: Police

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, September 19, 2024 1:04AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young girl on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:37 p.m. on the second-floor hallway of a residence on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say officers found the 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No weapons were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW