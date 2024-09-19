13-year-old girl dies after being found shot inside Philadelphia home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a young girl on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:37 p.m. on the second-floor hallway of a residence on the 2800 block of North Bailey Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say officers found the 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No weapons were found at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.