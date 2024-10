13-year-old shot in Philadelphia's Tioga section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 13-year-old boy was shot in the city's Tioga section.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday on the 1300 block of West Lippincott Street.

Police say the teen was shot multiple times in the back and thigh.

He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.