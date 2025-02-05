Two 13-year-olds shot while trying to steal car in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers were shot Tuesday during an attempted car theft incident in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 6:13 p.m. on the 5900 block of Windsor Street.

When officers arrived they found two 13-year-old shooting victims. One was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the lower back.

Both teens were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

The man who fired the shots was allegedly trying to thwart a car theft.

According to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small, the man got a call from a neighbor stating that four juveniles appeared to be breaking into his Honda.

When the man confronted the juveniles, police say one of them pulled out a gun.

"We're not certain right now if that one juvenile who pulled the gun fired any shots. We don't know at this time. That's when the owner of the vehicle pulled his weapon and fired, we believe seven shots, striking the two 13-year-olds," Small said.

The other two juveniles fled on foot but were later picked up by police nearby and positively identified by the vehicle owner as being involved," said Small.

Police say the juveniles could face attempted auto theft, robbery, weapons and attempted carjacking charges.

The investigation will ultimately be turned over to the DA's office.

"They will be the ones who determine what charges against who or how many of them will be appropriate," Small said.

As for the vehicle owner, police say he is cooperating and is licensed to carry.

Police are still searching for the gun allegedly in possession by the teen.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215*686-TIPS.

