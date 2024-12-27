24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

$1.4 million in counterfeit Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers seized

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, December 27, 2024 12:39PM
$1.4 million in counterfeit Pa. vehicle inspection stickers seized
Federal agents have seized $1.4 million of counterfeit Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Federal agents have seized $1.4 million of counterfeit Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection made that announcement Thursday.

The fake stickers were shipped in two separate packages to Philadelphia from Israel.

Agents seized the packages on December 16.

"Vehicles operating under fake inspection stickers place other motorists at risk of accident, injury, or death," the agency said in a news release.

Anybody caught using a counterfeit inspection sticker could face a fine of up to $500 and, in some cases, jail time.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW