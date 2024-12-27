$1.4 million in counterfeit Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers seized

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Federal agents have seized $1.4 million of counterfeit Pennsylvania vehicle inspection stickers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection made that announcement Thursday.

The fake stickers were shipped in two separate packages to Philadelphia from Israel.

Agents seized the packages on December 16.

"Vehicles operating under fake inspection stickers place other motorists at risk of accident, injury, or death," the agency said in a news release.

Anybody caught using a counterfeit inspection sticker could face a fine of up to $500 and, in some cases, jail time.