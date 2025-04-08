Philadelphia cop hurt after parked police vehicle hit from behind near City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia officer was injured Tuesday after an unmarked police vehicle was hit from behind.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. on the north side of City Hall on Broad Street.

Officials say a 34-year-old woman in a 2023 Toyota Camry struck the rear of the parked police vehicle.

The impact of the collision caused the Camry to flip over.

The driver of the Camry was not injured.

However, the officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Philadelphia Police Department's Crash Investigation Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

(Correction: The original version of this article stated that the police vehicle was parked illegally).

