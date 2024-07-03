Teenage girl shot, injured after fight ends with gunfire in Montgomery County

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A teenage girl was shot and injured after a fight broke out in Pottstown, Montgomery County.

It happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Myrtle Street in the Bright Hope Community.

Officers say they responded to reports of a fight involving multiple teenage girls.

According to police, shots were fired as a result of that dispute.

When police arrived at the scene, officers found a 14-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest.

She was treated at the scene and transported to a local trauma center. There is no word yet on her condition.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6574.