15-year-old shot inside Northeast Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say it happened around 2:45 a.m. on Monday in a second-floor bedroom area of a home in the 5400 block of Oakland Street.

The teen was shot twice in the thigh.

Police say they were told the suspect ran away from the scene after the shooting.

Officials are checking surveillance cameras in the areas for a description of the suspect.

The teen is said to be in stable condition.