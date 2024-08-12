15-year-old struck, killed by train in South Jersey identified; community holds vigil

PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Burlington County community is in mourning after a teenager was struck and killed by a River Line train while on his way to a soccer scrimmage earlier this week.

Red ribbons lined the streets of Palmyra, New Jersey, in honor of 15-year-old Matthew Dickinson.

On Sunday night, people gathered to remember him and pray for a life that was taken far too soon.

"It shows you how strong our small community is here, full of family and friends that come together in difficult times," said Mike Papenberg, the athletic director and boys soccer coach at Palmyra High School.

Community members proudly dressed in red, some even displayed their own red ribbons. It was a sign of strength and support for the Dickinson family.

As the sun set, people lit candles one by one.

It was made clear that Matthew will never be forgotten, as community members came together on the heels of this tragedy in their hometown.

"Matthew was extremely dedicated, and hardworking. He always had a smile on his face, he was extremely unselfish and would do anything for anyone," explained Papenberg.

New Jersey Transit says around 8:20 a.m. Thursday, a northbound River Line train struck the teenager at the Chestnut Street crossing.

"It just felt like the world stood still. Looking back I can't even explain to you. There was dead silence in the air. The traffic lights were red. Something was wrong," recalled Michelle Arnold, the former mayor of Palmyra.

Arnold was just a few blocks away at the time of the collision.

Matthew was a rising sophomore and a student-athlete.

Officials said he was crossing the tracks on the way to a soccer scrimmage when he was struck.

"He will never be forgotten. I'll never forget that smile. He's always going to be a part of the boys soccer team wrestle program," Papenberg said.

A total of 29 people were on board the train at the time of the incident. There were no injuries to any of the passengers.