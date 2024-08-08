WATCH LIVE

Boy struck, killed by River Line train in Palmyra, Burlington County

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, August 8, 2024 2:27PM
PALMYRA, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A boy was struck and killed by a northbound River Line train in Palmyra, Burlington County.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. Thursday at the Chestnut Street crossing.

Rail service between Cinnaminson and the Pennsauken Transit Center has been suspended.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this incident. The victim has only been identified as a juvenile male.

Officials say 29 people were on board the train at the time. There were no injuries to any of the passengers.

New Jersey Transit police are investigating.

