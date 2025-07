Officers rushed the teen to the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering after police say he was shot in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday along the 2400 block of North 33rd Street.

He is listed in stable condition.

Investigators are searching for the shooter, and working to determine the motive.