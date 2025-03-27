Family of teen killed on SEPTA bus in West Philly speaks out as police ID suspect

Family of teen killed on SEPTA bus speaks out as police ID suspect

Family of teen killed on SEPTA bus speaks out as police ID suspect

Family of teen killed on SEPTA bus speaks out as police ID suspect

Family of teen killed on SEPTA bus speaks out as police ID suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A grief-stricken family is speaking out as Philadelphia police search for the suspects who killed a teenager on a SEPTA bus over the weekend.

The victim, Zahkir Whitfield, was shot while on the bus near 40th Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. He was a student at Upper Darby High School.

Anthony Overstreet pictured with Zahkir Whitfield

"That's my boy," said Whitfield's poppop, Anthony Overstreet.

WATCH: Video shows 4 suspects wanted in shooting death of 15-year-old on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia

Overstreet said he gained custody of Whitfield when he was 3 months old.

"I just looked at him and fell in love with him. That was it. It was meant to be," he said.

Overstreet said Whitfield was friendly, family-oriented and favored basketball before his life was cut short at just 15 years old.

"You always see it on the news, it happened to somebody else. So this time it has to be my turn. But, I don't think nobody should have a turn," said Overstreet.

Philadelphia police said Whitfield was sitting in the back of a SEPTA bus when four juvenile suspects boarded and a fight ensued.

After the bus stopped at 40th Street and Girard Avenue, police said one of them got off and fired a single gunshot that killed Whitfield.

Police identified one suspect as 17-year-old Zayki Davis.

Zayki Davis

RELATED: 15-year-old shot and killed on SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia



"With murder, both sides lose. When he gets caught, they lost a son," said Overstreet.

Overstreet hopes Whitfield's death will be an awakening for others.

"Something good might come out of this," said Overstreet. "That some other kid could take heed or see what happened to him and know that it could happen to you."

Despite the pain, Overstreet said he finds peace in his grandson's reminder.

"He's telling me that, 'You don't have to worry about me no more.' So that's what makes this kind of easier because he used to always say, 'Don't worry about me. I'm alright,'" said Overstreet. "I know he's in a better place, and he would want me to keep moving on. So, that's the plan."

Overstreet said Whitfield inspired him and he'll always keep him in his heart.

There is also a $20,000 reward being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.