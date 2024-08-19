17-year-old shot during unsanctioned car meet in Delaware; 2 suspects sought

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are investigating after a teenager was shot during an unsanctioned car meet on Sunday.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. near Tyler Way north of Dawson Drive in Newark.

Troopers were called to the area for reports of a shooting. At the scene, authorities found a 17-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was treated at a nearby hospital and later released, according to investigators.

Authorities say a large crowd had gathered in the area for an unsanctioned car meet when the shooting broke out.

At some point during the event, authorities say the victim was involved in a confrontation with a male suspect, who threatened to shoot the teen.

Shortly after this, the suspect allegedly approached the victim and shot him.

After the shooting, troopers said two suspects fled the scene in a silver sedan.

The first suspect was described by police as a man wearing a white hooded sweatshirt. The second suspect was described as a man having dreadlocks and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a mask covering his face.

There is no description yet of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police at 302-365-8411.