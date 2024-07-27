WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Teenager, woman injured after shooting breaks out in Germantown; suspect sought

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, July 27, 2024 10:20PM
Teenager, woman injured after shooting breaks out in Germantown; suspect sought
Teenager, woman injured after shooting breaks out in Germantown; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are injured after a shooting broke out in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Friday night.

It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. in Fernhill Park along the 4600 block of Morris Street.

Police say at the scene, officers located an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who had been shot.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The teen was listed in critical condition and the woman was listed in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made in this case so far.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police immediately.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW