Teenager, woman injured after shooting breaks out in Germantown; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are injured after a shooting broke out in the Germantown section of Philadelphia on Friday night.

It happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. in Fernhill Park along the 4600 block of Morris Street.

Police say at the scene, officers located an 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman who had been shot.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital. The teen was listed in critical condition and the woman was listed in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made in this case so far.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the police immediately.