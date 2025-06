2 armed men wanted for robbery after crash at North Philadelphia gas station

Video from June 14 shows the crash on the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Video from June 14 shows the crash on the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Video from June 14 shows the crash on the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Video from June 14 shows the crash on the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police need your help identifying two men wanted for a robbery that happened outside of a gas station in North Philadelphia.

Video from June 14 shows the crash on the 1400 block of Glenwood Avenue.

The victim's car was hit as the two suspects were pulling out of the gas station.

Police say the suspects immediately got out, argued with the victim and then pulled out a gun.

They took the victim's phone and sped off.

If you recognize either suspect, please call the police.