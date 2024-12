2 being questioned after woman found dead with stab wound in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was found dead inside a home in Philadelphia's Kingsessing section.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Whitby Avenue around 8:30 p.m. on Monday for a 911 call. When they arrived, they found the 44-year-old woman dead.

Initial reports from police say she had a stab wound to the left side of her body.

The case is now being treated as a homicide.

Police are questioning two men who were in the residence about what may have happened.