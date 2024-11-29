Breaking2 crashes on Commodore Barry Bridge leave several people injured
24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 crashes on Commodore Barry Bridge leave several people injured

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, November 29, 2024 1:01AM
2 crashes on Commodore Barry Bridge leave several people injured

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two crashes on the Commodore Barry Bridge left multiple people injured on Thanksgiving.

According to the Delaware River Port Authority, a fiery two-vehicle crash injured three people around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews worked to extinguish the flames on the bridge that spans the Delaware River from Chester, Pa. to Bridgeport, New Jersey.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Shortly after the collision, emergency crews responded to an unrelated two-vehicle crash involving about six people. There was no immediate word on if anyone was hurt.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

The causes of both crashes remain under investigation.

Get real-time traffic updates at 6abc.com/traffic.

Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW