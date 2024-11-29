2 crashes on Commodore Barry Bridge leave several people injured

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two crashes on the Commodore Barry Bridge left multiple people injured on Thanksgiving.

According to the Delaware River Port Authority, a fiery two-vehicle crash injured three people around 6:20 p.m. Thursday.

Chopper 6 was overhead as crews worked to extinguish the flames on the bridge that spans the Delaware River from Chester, Pa. to Bridgeport, New Jersey.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, authorities said.

Shortly after the collision, emergency crews responded to an unrelated two-vehicle crash involving about six people. There was no immediate word on if anyone was hurt.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

The causes of both crashes remain under investigation.

