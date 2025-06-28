2 dead, 1 injured after house fire in Hamilton Township, Mercer County

HAMILTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Two people have died following a house fire in Hamilton Township early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Hamilton Police Division and firefighters from the Hamilton Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Lynwood Avenue.

They were met by a juvenile female who had escaped the burning home. She told first responders that her sister and grandmother were still inside.

Firefighters entered the home and located the two females in separate bedrooms on the second floor.

Both victims were rescued and transported to Capital Health at Fuld where they died the next day.

Authorities said the juvenile who initially escaped the fire was helped out of a second-floor window by a neighbor. She was also transported to the hospital and has since been released.

The fire was ruled accidental and is believed to have started in a first-floor room of the home.