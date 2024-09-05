2 dead after crash on Route 55 North in Mantua Twp., Gloucester County

2 dead after crash on Route 55 North in Mantua Twp., Gloucester County

2 dead after crash on Route 55 North in Mantua Twp., Gloucester County

2 dead after crash on Route 55 North in Mantua Twp., Gloucester County

2 dead after crash on Route 55 North in Mantua Twp., Gloucester County

MANTUA TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after a crash in Mantua Township, Gloucester County.

New Jersey state police say it happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of Route 55 just north of Route 322.

Video from Chopper 6 showed one car with heavy front-end damage flipped over in the median.

Another vehicle, also with heavy front-end damage, was on its side on the shoulder of the highway.

Police are investigating the possibility that one of the drivers was going the wrong way.

Both drivers involved were killed. Their names have not been released.

Route 55 North is closed from Exit 48 to Exit 53. Officials say the closure could last through the afternoon and impact the evening rush.

For the latest conditions on area highways, check 6abc.com/Traffic.

