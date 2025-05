Man shot during attempted robbery also shoots suspect in West Philadelphia

A 51-year-old man was shot in the stomach. The victim, who has a license to carry, then shot the 20-year-old suspect in the backside.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the stomach. The victim, who has a license to carry, then shot the 20-year-old suspect in the backside.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the stomach. The victim, who has a license to carry, then shot the 20-year-old suspect in the backside.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the stomach. The victim, who has a license to carry, then shot the 20-year-old suspect in the backside.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An attempted robbery led to gunfire in West Philadelphia.

It happened at 55th and Pennsgrove Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A 51-year-old man was shot in the stomach. The victim, who has a license to carry, then shot the 20-year-old suspect in the backside.

Police said they recovered 10 shell casings from the scene.

One car was also struck by a stray bullet.

Both the victim and the suspect are in stable condition. Charges are pending.