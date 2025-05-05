Man shot in the head while sitting on stoop of home in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while sitting on the stoop of a home in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened on 62nd Street near Woodland Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the victim was shot once in the head.

Officers took him to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Witnesses say the gunman was dressed in dark clothing and fled in a black vehicle.

Police are checking surveillance video as they try to figure out who shot the man and why.

