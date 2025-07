2 dead after house fire in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- A late-night house fire in Camden County, New Jersey has left two people dead.

An Action News viewer sent in video of flames shooting from a home in Pennsauken.

It broke out around 11:30 p.m. Friday along the 1600 block of 48th Street.

Fire officials say the two people who died were trapped on the second floor.

Two other people were able to escape from the first floor.

There has been no word yet on what started the fire.

The names of the victims have not been released.