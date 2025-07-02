2 juveniles charged in shooting death of teenager in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two juveniles have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a Camden teenager.

Xyere Brooks, 16, was shot and killed inside a home back on June 6.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy from Camden brought a gun to an apartment on the 1500 block of Thorne Street in Camden.

It was determined that a 12-year-old girl from Wilmington was handling the gun.

Police say she recklessly discharged the weapon, killing Brooks.

Brooks, a sophomore at KIPP High School in Camden, had spent the night at a friend's house.

The victim's mother, Antoinette Brooks, told Action News last month her son was already talking with universities like Syracuse and Rutgers about playing on their football teams.

Brooks helped lead KIPP to their first playoff game in school history. His head coach says he was the best running back in South Jersey in his class.

