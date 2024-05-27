2 juveniles in critical condition after nearly drowning in Gloucester County pool

WILLIAMSTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two juveniles are in critical condition after they nearly drowned in Gloucester County on Sunday.

Police were called to Woods Road in Williamstown, New Jersey, just after 6:30 p.m. for reports of juveniles drowning.

At the scene, officers reportedly found an 11-year-old and 14-year-old who had nearly drowned in a pool.

Both children were transported to a hospital and are listed in critical condition.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing, investigators say.