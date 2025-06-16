'Tragic accident': 2 kids on scooter critically hurt after being struck by vehicle Delaware County

ASTON, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two juveniles from Delaware County were critically hurt after they were struck by a car while they were riding on a scooter in Aston on Saturday.

"Something that quick can change everything, you don't know, it's very, very scary," said Stephanie Macqueen, from Aston.

Police are calling the incident a "tragic accident."

Residents in Aston said they were astonished to find out two kids were so badly injured.

"It's very sad, it's terrible to hear, I mean you never want to hear a story like that," said Nicholas Kafazi, from Aston.

Investigators say juveniles were riding on one scooter just after 2 p.m., when they were struck by a vehicle. The collision happened near Concord Road and Lehr Boulevard.

"On Concord Road, there's no sidewalk, so you have to wait for traffic to pass to be able to go around them," said Brian McCann, from Aston.

Police say the two juvenile victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

"I hope that they're okay. At the end of the day, it's unfortunate," said Kafazi.

"Accidents happen, it's just unfortunate," said Kafazi.

People in the area say they are upset to hear about what happened and say they are careful, as the weather gets nicer, about how they drive.

"There's kids everywhere. There's just kids playing over there. It's a safer neighborhood and it's summertime, so I expect kids to be around," said Kafazi.

Police say the driver of striking vehicle did remain at the scene.