2 mailboxes at Northampton County post office pried into, robbed of mail

PALMER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are investigating after two mailboxes at a Northampton County post office were pried open and had mail stolen from them.

Police say it happened in Palmer Township, Pennsylvania.

The postal inspector first reported the pried open mailboxes to authorities on Tuesday.

A similar incident was reported in Allentown back in January, investigators say.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the police immediately.