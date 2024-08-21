2 people walking dogs shoot each other in Port Richmond, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

Police responded to the intersection of Almond and East Elkhart Streets around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say the two men were walking dogs when they shot each other.

Police found a 35-year-old man who was shot in the arm, and a 29-year-old man shot in the neck, chest and abdomen.

The 29-year-old man is said to be in critical condition and undergoing surgery.

Philadelphia police are also investigating another shooting about an hour earlier that left two teens and an innocent bystander injured after at least 21 shots were fired in the city's Tioga section.

Police say in the Tioga shooting, teenagers were out walking around at 19th and West Allegheny around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses say two groups got into an argument and that someone started shooting.

Two teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were both shot in the leg. A 42-year-old innocent bystander was also shot in the lower back.

"It appears that the shooter was firing the shot into the crowd of juveniles where the 15- and 16-year-old were both struck in the leg," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "All three of our victims are very, very lucky. They're all shot one time and we know at least 21 shots were fired because we found 21 spent shell casings."