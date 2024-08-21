Teens, innocent bystander injured after at least 21 shots fired in Philadelphia shooting

2 other people walking dogs also shot each other about an hour later in Port Richmond, police say

Two teens, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were both shot in the leg. A 42-year-old innocent bystander was also shot in the lower back.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a shooting in Philadelphia's Tioga section.

Police say teenagers were out walking around at 19th and West Allegheny around 2 a.m. on Wednesday when witnesses say two groups got into an argument and that someone started shooting.

"It appears that the shooter was firing the shot into the crowd of juveniles where the 15- and 16-year-old were both struck in the leg," said Chief Inspector Scott Small with the Philadelphia Police Department. "All three of our victims are very, very lucky. They're all shot one time and we know at least 21 shots were fired because we found 21 spent shell casings."

Police responded to another shooting a short time later at around 3 a.m., where officials say two people walking dogs shot each other. The second shooting happened at the intersection of Almond and East Elkhart Streets in Porth Richmond.

Police found two victims, a 35-year-old man who was shot in the arm, and a 29-year-old man shot in the neck, chest and abdomen. The 29-year-old man is said to be in critical condition and undergoing surgery.