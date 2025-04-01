2 sought after attempted robbery on SEPTA BSL platform in Center City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for two suspects accused of attempted robbery on the SEPTA Broad Street Line platform in Center City.

It happened around 2 p.m. on January 23 on the SEPTA BSL platform in the 1400 block of JFK Boulevard.

Police say one of the suspects demanded the victim's coat. When the victim refused, the suspect allegedly threatened the victim and reached into his coat "simulating a weapon."

The suspects then assaulted the victim and threw him to the ground, according to police.

The victim was able to escape, and the suspects took off without taking anything.

If you recognize either of the suspects, you're asked to contact police.

