2 sought for vandalizing West Philadelphia home with messages relating to Israel and Hamas war

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two suspects who are being accused of vandalizing a West Philadelphia home.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 500 block of South 45th Street.

Philadelphia police released surveillance footage on Tuesday showing the duo walking down the street.

The pair painted messages relating to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Investigators believe they could also be connected to several other vandalism incidents in the same area.