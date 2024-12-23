2 suspects charged in connection with deadly I-95 shooting in Upper Chichester Twp.

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Two suspects have been charged in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on I-95 in Delaware County.

Investigators say Chris Gordy was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Upper Chichester Township in October of 2023.

Police say one of the suspects, 36-year-old Ronald Collins, was taken into custody on December 12.

The second suspect, 35-year-old Daryl Beckett of Chester, is still on the loose.

Anyone with information on where Beckett is should contact police.