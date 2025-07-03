2 suspects sought for violent robberies at Center City parking lots

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a pair of suspects for several violent robberies in or near parking lots in Center City.

Surveillance images of the suspects were released by police on Thursday.

The first incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 900 block of Cherry Street on June 14.

Police say the 62-year-old victim had parked his car and paid at the booth when the suspects approached and demanded his wallet.

When the victim tried to flee, he was attacked. One of the suspects punched the victim in the head and face, causing him to fall down.

Once on the ground, the suspects continued to punch and kick him. They took his wallet and fled the area.

Then, at 10:30 p.m. that night, a 27-year-old man was walking by a parking lot on the 800 block of Arch Street when a man approached him and asked for his wallet.

That's when he was tackled from behind by a second suspect. As he was on the ground, the suspects took his wallet and AirPods before punching him in the face and taking off.

Then, at 9:30 p.m. on June 16, a 16-year-old boy was walking in the parking lot on the 100 block of N. 9th Street when two suspects approached wearing all-black clothing and masks.

They asked him for money and, when he refused, the suspects tried to grab his phone. The teen was able to hold onto the phone as the suspects began punching him in the head.

One of the suspects threw him to the ground and began kicking him. Five dollars fell out of the teen's pocket, police say. The suspects grabbed the money and fled.

Anyone with information can call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online.